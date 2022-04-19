A Caerphilly man has been hit with a hefty fine, after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
Shaun Baylon appeared before Mid Wales Magistrates Court in Merthyr Tydfil on Monday, April 4, having been charged with the offence.
The court heard that on March 18, 2022, Baylon behaved in a disorderly manner while drunk in a public place – Merthyr Tydfil’s High Street.
His actions were found to have been contrary to the Criminal Justice Act.
The 26-year-old, of High Street, Bargoed, in the Caerphilly borough’s guilty plea was taken into account when the sentence was handed down.
Baylon was hit with a £446 fine.
He has also been ordered to pay a £45 surcharge to fund victim services, and made to pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.
His balance stands at £576, and an agreement has been reached to pay this off at a rate of £100 per month.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here