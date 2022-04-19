A teenager reported missing in Gwent for over week has been found, police have confirmed.
Earlier this month, Gwent Police issued an appeal, in a bid to find Iestyn Fullalove, from Abergavenny.
The 15-year-old was reported to have gone missing on Saturday, April 9, at around 4.20pm.
Over the Easter weekend, a fresh appeal was published by the force, who revealed that they were “concerned for his welfare”.
Today (Tuesday, April 19), Gwent Police have issued a positive update, confirming that the youngster, who has links to Caerphilly, Ebbw Vale and Pontypridd, has been found.
Police have thanked those who shared their appeals over the last few days.
