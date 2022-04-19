A popular Powys bistro is to set up shop in Gwent, after outgrowing their old home.

News that Vamos at The Courtyard in Crickhowell would be closing came as a blow to fans of the eaterie, which specialises in coffee, cake and meals.

But, the disappointment has soon turned to anticipation, as the owners of the venue announced that they were closing as they “have become a victim of our own success”.

Late last month, they revealed that they had “outgrown” their home at the courtyard, and would be moving to a new premises in Blaenau Gwent.

It has been revealed that they will be taking over the former Henrison Inn in Abertillery – renaming it Vamos by the River.

At this time, it is not yet known when the new premises will be up and running, though the Crickhowell premises closed for the final time yesterday (Monday, April 18).

Confirming news of the closure, the business owners took to social media, paying tribute to their customers.

They said: “And that’s a wrap…VAMOS in Crickhowell has officially closed. I would like to say a huge thank you to every single person that has supported our journey from the very beginning. It’s down to you all that we are able to move to a bigger space.

“The last two and a half years has been very challenging, lots of highs and lows but it’s the best thing I have ever done, I don’t regret a single thing. I have met some incredible people, gained new friendships and that’s because of VAMOS.

“I am so excited for this next chapter, it’s going to be amazing. Thank you all for everything, it’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon.”

Several weeks earlier, they said: “Due to our success and our amazing customer base we are moving to a bigger space, meaning bigger opportunities and to be able to deliver all the things that are customers have been asking us for.

“Unfortunately We have become a victim of our own success, and have outgrown the beautiful courtyard, but our new premises are just as beautiful and I can’t wait for you to see what we have created.”

Another new life for Abertillery venue

Not for the first time, The Henrison Inn is undergoing a transformation.

For some time, it was known as the Railway Inn, until a fire badly damaged the premises, and left it in a derelict state.

It received a new lease of life in late 2019 when Luke Berry opened the Henrison Inn.

But, little did he know that just months later, a global pandemic would bring the entire hospitality industry to its knees, and while it is unclear exactly what happened to the bar and restaurant, it has once again found itself under new management.