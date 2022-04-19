Armed police were called to a residential street in Newport over the Bank Holiday weekend, after a disturbance allegedly saw up to 30 people arguing in the street.
Gwent Police confirmed that they were called to an address on Clarence Street, in the Pill area of the city, on Sunday, April 17.
The force confirmed that the call, which came in at around 6.55pm, came as a result of reports of a disturbance.
It is alleged that a group of between 20 and 30 people were seen arguing in the street.
Allegations were made that weapons had been spotted among those at the scene – which escalated the police response.
As a result, specially trained armed police were called to the scene while searches of the surrounding area were carried out.
It has since been confirmed that no weapons were found.
What’s more, Gwent Police confirmed that no offences were identified, and no arrests made.
Statement from police in full
A Gwent Police spokesman told the Argus: “We received a call regarding a disturbance in Clarence Street, Newport, at around 6.55pm on Sunday 17 April.
“Officers attended after a group of between 20 to 30 people were reportedly arguing in the street.
“A search of the area was conducted after officers were informed about reports of weapons.
“No weapons were found but specially-trained firearms officers also attended as a precaution.
“No arrests were made, and no offences were identified.”
