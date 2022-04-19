The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer is finally back on our screens raising money for charity.
2022 marks the fifth year of the series and it will see 19 celebrities take on baking challenges.
Last week saw Olympian Champion Sir Mo Farah and Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse competing to be named Star Baker.
They were alongside actress Katherine Kelly and comedian-actor Ben Miller who beat the others and claimed victory.
And this week's cast list does not disappoint with big names of the comedy and the sports world coming together to bake in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.
Singer Ellie Goulding and comedian Mawaan Rizwan will both be hoping to win the baking show and take home the converted apron.
Plus, disability advocate Sophie Morgan and actress Tracy-Ann Oberman tackle a marble cake and a jam-roly-poly.
The series will be split across five episodes, each one seeing four new celebrities try their hand at baking in the famous white tent.
Each celebrity will compete in three rounds, much like in the Great British Bake Off.
They’ll try their best at the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper tasks and we can’t wait to see the results.
How to watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer
You can watch the baking completion on Channel 4 and All 4 at 8pm every Tuesday evening.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here