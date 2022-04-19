Another three covid deaths have been recorded in Gwent, the latest Public Health Figures show.
Across Wales, there has been another 16 deaths due to the virus in the latest testing period.
Of these, three were reported in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area – which covers all of Newport and Gwent.
It brings the total number of deaths in the region to 1,214 since the start of the pandemic.
Today’s figures from Public Health Wales cover the 24 hour testing period up to Thursday, April 14.
During this period, there were 272 new cases of covid recorded in Wales.
Of these, 37 were found in Gwent, with 11 in Caerphilly, 10 in Torfaen, eight in Newport, and four apiece in both Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire.
The highest number of new cases were recorded in Cardiff, with 39 positive cases during this testing period.
But, relative to population size, new cases of the virus are currently most prevalent in Swansea, where the 35 positive cases equate to 14.2 cases per 100,000 residents.
There has now been 7,271 covid deaths recorded in Wales since the beginning of the pandemic.
Below, you can check out the number of new positive covid cases in Wales, broken down area-by-area.
Latest covid cases: Area-by-area
The below figures were published by Public Health Wales today (Tuesday, April 19).
Blaenau Gwent: 4
Caerphilly: 11
Monmouthshire: 4
Newport: 8
Torfaen: 10
Anglesey: 9
Conwy: 9
Denbighshire: 11
Flintshire: 17
Gwynedd: 7
Wrexham: 18
Cardiff: 39
Vale of Glamorgan: 14
Bridgend: 7
Merthyr Tydfil: 5
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 21
Carmarthenshire: 13
Ceredigion: 6
Pembrokeshire: 5
Powys: 6
Neath Port Talbot: 7
Swansea: 35
Unknown location: 3
Resident Outside Wales: 3
