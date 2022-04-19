A health warning has been shared after a popular cereal sold across the UK after “thousands” of people became ill.
The warning relates to American breakfast cereal brand Lucky Charms which is also sold online in the UK as well as in high street stores including Selfridges.
The New York Times reports that the investigation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration comes after more than 3,000 people reported illness after eating Luck Charms on iwaspoisoned.com, an online forum where people report illnesses they suspect are related to food products.
“The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury,” the agency said in a statement.
Lucky Charms manufacturer issues statement
Consumers have complained about a range of symptoms including nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting.
Andrea Williamson, a spokeswoman for General Mills, the manufacturer behind Lucky Charms said that internal investigations had “not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms.”
She added: “Food safety is our top priority. We encourage consumers to please share any concerns directly with General Mills to ensure they can be appropriately addressed.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here