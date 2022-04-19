POLICE are hunting for a “dangerous and violent” man who is on the run.
South Wales Police are appealing for help in locating 29-year-old Ben Sullivan from Riverside, in Cardiff.
Sullivan is wanted in connection to numerous burglaries – South Wales Police have advised people who see him to not approach him, but to contact them.
Chief Inspector Sohail Anwar said:
"Ben Sullivan is a dangerous and violent individual and while we need the public’s help to find him I would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him but to contact us directly.
"He knows we are looking for him in connection with a series of dwelling and commercial burglaries and we will continue with our house to house and CCTV enquiries until we find him.
"Anyone who is helping him stay on the run will be targeted by officers too.”
Anybody who knows where Ben Sullivan is should contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2200121252. People can:
- Go to: https://orlo.uk/kNDBQ
- Send South Wales Police a private message on Facebook/Twitter
- E-mail: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk
- Call: 101
Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
