Former Presidential candidate, First Lady, US Secretary of State and US Senator, Hillary Rodham Clinton will be appearing at Hay Festival this year.
Mrs Clinton, the first woman in US history to become the presidential nominee of a major political party will be in conversation with lawyer Helena Kennedy on June 2 as part of the Festival’s Woman & Power series.
Tickets to the event on now on sale to Friends of Hay Festival here, and can also be purchased by calling 01497 822629.
Public booking to the event will open on April 22.
Hay Festival international director Cristina Fuentes La Roche said: “We’re honoured to welcome Hillary Rodham Clinton to Hay Festival this spring, joining a vibrant programme to imagine the world anew.
“It’s been 35 years since writers and readers started sharing their stories together in our Festival tents and we have never needed these stories more urgently. Join us.”
Returning for its first in-person spring event since 2019, Hay Festival is the world’s leading festival of ideas, bringing readers and writers together in sustainable events to inspire, examine and entertain.
This year’s programme launches the best new fiction and non-fiction while offering insights and debate around some of the biggest issues of our times.
Award-winning writers, policymakers, pioneers and innovators take part from around the world, seeking solutions to the biggest issues of our time, from the climate crisis to global conflicts.
Events begin with the free Programme for Schools before HAYDAYS and #HAYYA events for families encourage young readers to get creative throughout the half-term week.
Late nights at the Festival are given over to great music, comedy and entertainment, while theatre is woven throughout the programme in collaborations with Letters Live, Shakespeare’s Globe on Tour, and The Lord Chamberlain’s Men.
