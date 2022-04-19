Former Eastenders actress Katie Jarvis has admitted racially aggravated harassment and common assault following an incident in Essex.
The 30-year-old actress who portrayed Hayley Slater in the long-running BBC soap from 2018 to 2019, had previously denied the two offences, which are said to have happened in Southend-on-Sea on July 31 2020.
Jarvis, who was working as a security guard after leaving the soap in 2019, changed her pleas to guilty at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday, which was due to be the first day of her trial.
The racially aggravated harassment was against Michelle Antonio and others, while the common assault was of Toby Groom.
Judge Samantha Leigh bailed Jarvis to return to the court on Wednesday to be sentenced.
The actress first appeared in court in May last year where she spoke only to confirm her personal details and to deny the four charges.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here