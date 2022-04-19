Police in Gwent have confirmed that a second teenager reported missing has been found.
Earlier this month, Gwent Police issued an appeal, in a bid to find Phillip John Jones.
The 15-year-old from the Monmouthshire village of Llanfair Kilgeddin was reported missing on Saturday, April 9.
Posting the appeal, the force revealed that they were “concerned for the welfare” of Phillip.
Earlier today (Tuesday, April 19), Gwent Police issued an update, confirming that Phillip, who has links to Cardiff, has been found.
They have thanked those who shared the appeal for their help in spreading the message.
Phillip is not the first missing teen to have been found in the Gwent area today.
Earlier this morning, Gwent Police confirmed that another missing youth, Iestyn Fullalove, has also been found.
