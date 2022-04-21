A POOL league in Abergavenny is offering members of the public the chance to play a frame against a Wales international, with all the money raised to go to the Ukraine humanitarian fund.

The Abergavenny and District Pool League will host its annual Pool Festival to mark the end of their league season this weekend, and is offering the chance for attendees to play a 'Frame for Ukraine' to raise money for those affected by the current conflict.

League administrator Jeremy Hill-Cannan said: “Several players from the Abergavenny league play in tournaments organised by professional player Curtis Lee.

“It was while chatting at a Blackball Tuesday event with Curtis and our chairman, Stephen Skinner at the Mark Williams Snooker Club in Tredegar that we formed the idea of doing something that would raise some money in support of the Ukrainian people.

“Our finals night is always well attended, and we hope the added attraction of playing a Frame for Ukraine with Curtis will raise some much-needed funds for such a worthwhile cause.”

Curtis Lee is a Wales international pool player who can count reaching the finals of the UK IPA Amateurs and winning the Welsh tour among his accolades.

The league has also procured a set of blue-and-yellow balls for the frames against Curtis Lee, in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The pool festival will take place on Saturday, April 23, from 6pm at Abergavenny Sports and Social Club, in the Abergavenny Labour Hall, in Park Crescent. Entry £5 per frame. For more information call 07729 150 174.

#ThereWithUkraine

