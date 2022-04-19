Police are appealing for witnesses after a pub was vandalised in Caerphilly over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Gwent Police are investigating an incident which took place at The Caerphilly Cwtch pub, on Station Terrace in Caerphilly.
It is understood that the incident took place at around 12.30am on Monday April 18 – Bank Holiday Monday.
Police received reports of criminal damage at the pub.
It has since been revealed that a glass door panel was damaged.
At this time, police are investigating the incident, and are urging anyone with information to come forward at this time.
This includes anyone who may have been in the area and has dash cam footage.
Confirming news of an incident on their social media channels, a representative from the pub confirmed that their CCTV has been passed on to the police.
They also suggested that those found to be responsible would have their details passed along to the other venues in Caerphilly as part of the pubwatch scheme – a scheme designed to help venues share information in a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour.
Police appeal in full
In a statement sent to the Argus, a Gwent Police spokesman said: “We received a report of criminal damage in Station Terrace, Caerphilly.
“A glass door panel was reportedly damaged at around 12.30am on Monday 18 April and enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with information including CCTV and dashcam footage, can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200128326.
“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here