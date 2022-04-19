The emergency services have been scrambled to a popular South Wales beach, as a rescue operation is underway.
Crews from the police, fire service, and coastguard have all been deployed to an area near to Pendine Beach in Carmarthenshire this afternoon (Tuesday, April 19), as a result of the incident.
They have been joined by an ambulance, and three rapid response vehicles from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
At this time, it is unclear the exact nature of the incident, though it is understood that a rescue operation is underway.
Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area at this time – with reports of large traffic build up in the surrounding area.
The Wales Coastal Path in the area near to Pendine Beach – at Dolwen Point, has also been closed to the public at this time, to allow the emergency services to work without disruption.
Our sister title The Western Telegraph is reporting that there is a large Dyfed Powys Police presence in the area at this time.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson told the Telegraph that: “We were called at approximately 12.20pm today, Tuesday 19 April, to the Pendine Sands area of Carmarthenshire.
“We sent an advanced paramedic practitioner and an emergency ambulance to the scene, where crews were also supported by two duty operational managers.”
Additional reporting by Jack Riley.
