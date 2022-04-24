PREVIOUSLY-UNSEEN photos giving a glimpse into Newport's history will be on show at a new exhibition.

Ffoto Newport, a gallery which opened in Market Arcade in the city centre in 2021, will showcase photos taken by David Hurn while he taught at Newport Art College in the 1970s and 80s.

Mr Hurn is one of Britain’s most influential documentary photographers – in 1973 he set up the School of Documentary Photography in Newport where he remained director until 1989.

The exhibition will launch at 5pm on Saturday, May 7, and will include never-before-seen images showing what Newport was like during this time period.

One of the photos featuring in the exhibition. Picture: David Hurn

Ahead of the launch there will be free showings of two films by documentary photographer and filmmaker Roger Tiley, a former pupil of Mr Hurn who went on to graduate from the documentary course in 1984.

The films will be shown at Popadoms on High Street – less than a minute walk from Ffoto Newport – with people welcome from 2pm and the films starting at 2.30pm on May 7.

The bar will be open, and an Indian snack menu will be available during the screenings, with the venue accepting cash or card.

The films will be:

Good evening Elvis is dead

Pride in our valley

Following this there will be a Q&A session with Mr Tiley before guests will walk to the gallery for the opening of Mr Hurn’s show.

Entry to the film is free, but there are limited places so people are asked to pre-book through Eventbrite or through Ffoto Newport.

The exhibition launch is free with no need to book. It will run until June 18, with Ffoto Newport open between midday and 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

People can request viewings outside of these times by contacting the gallery by calling 01633 763947 or e-mailing info@ffotonewport.com