Newport’s Pill Carnival finally back after two years out.

For two years now, the August Bank Holiday Monday which is traditionally the date of the Newport Pill Carnival has been empty and quiet because of the pandemic. But this year the floats, the dancing and carnival atmosphere are set to make a comeback.

2022’s Pill Carnival on the 29th of August is the first since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, promises to be the biggest yet.

Join in the fun at Pill carnival

Alongside the floats, food and festivities, the Carnival Queen competition happens on the May 22 at 2pm in Pill Harriers. The event, which also elects five court ladies, five flower girls and an attendant for Newport residents aged from 5-16, will see the winners ride on the carnival float in the parade.

Organiser Ann Barton said that the last two years without the Carnival have been tough.

“We’ve missed it. It was hard because we couldn’t communicate, and we didn’t know when we would put the next carnival on. There are six of us on the committee and we’re passionate about keeping the Pill Carnival alive.

“We’re going to put on a really good carnival, the biggest and the best that we’ve done.”

Mrs Barton said this year’s festival would be a big opportunity for local brands to get their names out.

“We get a lot of interest in the floats. We can provide lorries for people who would want to put a float in. It’s a marvellous opportunity for people to advertise their businesses and get themselves seen.”

There will be plenty to celebrate at this year's Pill carnival

Among other attractions at the Carnival this year are more marching bands, local sports clubs getting involved, and a tug-of-war competition.

Mrs Barton is also keen to stress the multinational importance of the Pill Carnival, especially this year.

“Pill is one of the most multicultural areas of Newport, and we want them to get involved and to come on board. You don’t have to have a float, you can just wave your flag, be part of the carnival and be proud of you are. On the day at the field there’s a big funfair and loads of food from different countries of the world on the date.”

Along with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee summer celebrations, 2022 is also the 60th anniversary of Jamaica gaining independence from the United Kingdom.

“We will have reggae there, and there will be a lot of lovely live music,” said Mrs Burton.

“Everyone was asking us if there’d be a carnival and people missed it. We need to get people geared up because they’ve suffered for two years, so we are having a celebration, and we have two good things to celebrate.”