Boris Johnson will face a debate in the House of Commons this week, Sir Lindsay Hoyle confirms.

The Commons Speaker has approved an application from opposition MPs that will allow for a motion about whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled Parliament over assurances Covid rules were followed in Downing Street.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said that he had received letters from a number of MPs, including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer which requested that he gives precedence to consider the PM's statements in the Commons.

The debate on Thursday will refer to Mr Johnson's statements on the gatherings held in Downing Street and Whitehall during the lockdown.

The procedure is set out in Erskine May, Sir Lindsay Hoyle noted, adding: “It is not for me to police the ministerial code, I have no jurisdiction over the ministerial code even though a lot of people seem to think I have. It is not the case.

“Secondly, it is not for me to determine whether or not the Prime Minister has committed a contempt. My role is to decide whether there is an arguable case to be examined.

“Having considered the issue, having taken advice from the clerks of the House, I’ve decided that this is a matter that I should allow the precedence accorded to the issue of privilege.

“Therefore, (Sir Keir Starmer) may table a motion for debate on Thursday.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle also told MPs: “Scheduling the debate for Thursday will, I hope, give members an opportunity to consider the motion and the response to it.

“The motion will appear on Thursday’s order paper to be taken after any urgent questions or statements. Hopefully there won’t be any.

“I hope this is helpful to the House.”

The vote will determine whether the PM will be referred to a parliamentary committee over his fine and statements to parliament.

Keir Starmer rejects "offensive" idea that Boris Johnson cannot be removed during Ukraine war

The news comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer rejected the “offensive” assertion that Boris Johnson could not be removed while the Ukraine war was raging.

“I don’t really buy into this idea, by the way, that Johnson is the only person of any importance in the Ukraine crisis,” he told ITV’s Lorraine.

Any Tory successor would share similar views on Ukraine and there was support across the party’s for the UK’s position, he said, meaning there was no need to keep Mr Johnson in place.

“He is using that, really, as a shield and I think that’s pretty offensive.”

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Credit: PA

The Labour leader added: “I understand the argument that the Conservative Party is making, which is ‘we are not going to bring him down, we are prepared to go out and parrot his ridiculous defences’.

“I think for the public it is different, I think people still talk about this, they really hurt about it.

“I think any Conservative MP that thinks this is just going to go away is making a huge mistake.”