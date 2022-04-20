CHEPSTOW Racecourse was packed for a family fun day on Monday.
On Monday, April 18, people gathered at Chepstow Racecourse for a fun-filled adventure for people of all ages.
The Easter extravaganza included seven jumping races between 2pm and 6pm, welcoming children and adults to watch horses strutting their stuff.
Along with the races there was an abundance of entertainment on the bank holiday Monday.
A spell-binging magician delighted audiences, while a DJ added a musical element to the event, and face painters got creative.
Sweet tooths got to enjoy an Easter egg hunt at the venue, with the day also including a bouncy castle, bubble shows, dancing games, cricket, donkey rides, and go-karting.
Plus, there were funfair rides and bungee trampolines for those who bought wristbands in advance of the day.
