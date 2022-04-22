The core values of community, integrity and opportunity are at the very heart of all we do. Our dedicated teaching staff aim to inspire every pupil to have a love of learning and parents feel confident that their children will reach their full academic potential, whilst developing self-confidence and social awareness.

Unlike other schools that offer either single-sex or co-education, we believe we provide the perfect balance of both in our Monmouth Model of education. Children join a legacy of excellence in education that is renowned both nationally and internationally.

We are warmly inviting all prospective parents and families to see our senior schools at first-hand at our Open Morning on Saturday 7th May between 9.15am and noon.

It will be an ideal opportunity for families to book an individual bespoke tour, with up-to-date safety measures in place, to meet the Heads, see the facilities and get a glimpse of our wonderful community.

A child’s journey begins at our co-educational Monmouth Prep School which creates the foundation of our model of education. Pupils then transition through to one of our single-sex senior schools, either Monmouth School for Boys or Monmouth School for Girls, and later join the co-educational Monmouth Schools Sixth Form that sits at the top of our structure.

Our pupils leave school with a zest for life and a drive to make their mark in the world. They are encouraged to be adventurous with their co-curricular activities, be passionate about their hobbies and interests, and be kind, respectful and ambitious now and throughout their lives.

We love showing people around our schools and will be adhering to the latest measures to keep prospective families and those within our own school community as safe as possible.

Our schools' Admissions Registrars will be on hand to answer any questions from prospective families and to make the whole entrance process as stress-free as possible.

To book your individual tour, please contact admissions@habsmonmouth.org Tel: 01600 710433, or visit www.habsmonmouth.org/bespoketours