THE BODY of a woman has been discovered at a popular South Wales beach, it has been confirmed.
Crews from the police, fire service, and coastguard were all deployed to an area near to Pendine Beach in Carmarthenshire this afternoon, as a result of the incident.
They were joined by an ambulance, and three rapid response vehicles from the Welsh Ambulance Service, our sister title The Western Telegraph has reported.
A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed to the Argus that a body had been found at the beach this afternoon.
“Dyfed-Powys Police received a call just before 12.25pm this afternoon, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, reporting an incident at Pendine Beach, Pendine, Carmarthenshire,” she said.
“Sadly the body of a woman has been found. Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by officers.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries continue.”
A spokesperson from the Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard was asked to assist Welsh Ambulance Service with a report of an incident at Pendine just before 12.30pm today (19 April)."
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson has said: “We were called at approximately 12.20pm today, Tuesday 19 April, to the Pendine Sands area of Carmarthenshire.
“We sent an advanced paramedic practitioner and an emergency ambulance to the scene, where crews were also supported by two duty operational managers.”
Additional reporting by Jack Riley.
