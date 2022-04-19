THE A4042 has now re-opened following an earlier crash at Cwmbran. 

The road had been closed along the Croesyceiliog Bypass - between the roundabouts for the Grange hospital and the crematorium.

The incident was reported at around 9pm, and was re-opened an hour later.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

"The A4042 is closed in Cwmbran from the roundabout at Police Headquarters towards the crematorium roundabout - please avoid the area and find an alternative route for your journey," said a Gwent Police statement at the time of the closure.

Traffic Wales have reported that the road is closed in both directions.