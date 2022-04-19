THE A4042 has now re-opened following an earlier crash at Cwmbran.
The road had been closed along the Croesyceiliog Bypass - between the roundabouts for the Grange hospital and the crematorium.
The incident was reported at around 9pm, and was re-opened an hour later.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
"The A4042 is closed in Cwmbran from the roundabout at Police Headquarters towards the crematorium roundabout - please avoid the area and find an alternative route for your journey," said a Gwent Police statement at the time of the closure.
Traffic Wales have reported that the road is closed in both directions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here