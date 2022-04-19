GWENT Police have reported “a number of youths” who have been caught climbing on a derelict former church in the Abercarn area.
Police have said that several young people have been “identified” and “are being dealt with accordingly”.
Local reports have said the youths were climbing on the derelict St Luke’s Church.
“[Officers] have identified a number of youths who were on the roof of a dangerous derelict building in the Abercarn area this evening,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
“Those involved are being dealt with accordingly.”
