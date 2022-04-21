A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JORDAN LEE HARDING, 27, of Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas, Caerphilly, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer on March 4.

He was ordered to pay £613 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS GEORGE THOMPSON, 24, of Jamaica Circle, Coedkernew, Newport, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted resisting a constable in the execution of his duty on March 5.

CHEZ STEFAN MORRIS, 42, of Francis Street, Fleur-de-Lys, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A4042 in Cwmbran on September 21, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £444 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES MARGETSON, 22, of Schooner Walk, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Caerau Road on October 5, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KYLE DAVIES, 28, of North Road, Newbridge, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on October 11, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL MICHAEL SMITH, 41, of Avalon Place, Wainfelin, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drink driving with 226 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on September 24, 2021.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for two years and pay £426 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IVOR GEORGE FRANCIS THOMAS, 56, of Wye Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Ringwood Avenue, Newport, on September 8, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL ANDREW ABDULLAH, 43, of Goldcliff Court, Southville, Cwmbran, was jailed for 32 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to four counts of the theft of £1,782 worth of alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Pontllanfraith between January 24 and February 4.

He was ordered to pay £725 in compensation.

HAYLEY JANE BRIDGEWATER, 34, of Goldcliff Court, Southville, Cwmbran, was jailed for 48 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she pleaded guilty to four counts of the theft of £1,782 worth of alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Pontllanfraith between January 24 and February 4 and one count of theft of children’s toys worth £198 from B&M in Blackwood on December 14, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £923 in compensation.

TOMASZ GAJCY, 35, of Cromwell Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TYERONE HOUSTON, 49, of Broadmead, Gilwern, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Merthyr Road, Abergavenny, on October 12, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD PARKER, 35, of Glasllwch Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.