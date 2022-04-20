The highly anticipated cost of living support is due to start being paid out across Newport this month.

The Welsh Government announced the support earlier this year in response to soaring energy bills, with payments administered by local authorities for all households in council tax bands A to D.

Councils have until September 30, to pay the £150 rebate to all eligible residents and the one-off payment does not need to be repaid.

How to save money on your energy bills

It is available for all households in bands A to D including those who receive Council Tax Reductions, even if their council tax bill is less than £150 for the year.

How will it work in Newport?





A Newport City Council spokesman said: “The £150 is not a rebate on the council tax bill, it is a payment to help with the rising cost of all utility bills.

“Every household that qualifies will receive a payment, even if you don’t pay council tax because you receive council tax reduction.

“There will be ONE payment per eligible household.

“Empty properties and second homes are not eligible for a payment, only properties that were occupied on the February 15.

“It looks like some council tax payers who are exempt from paying the tax (for example, a household made up entirely of care leavers up to the age of 25, or people with a severe mental impairment) will also be entitled to receive a payment although the exact details of this are yet to be confirmed.

“You will receive the payment into your bank account, it cannot be deducted from your council tax bill.”

How will the council tax rebate be paid?





In Newport, people who pay their council tax by Direct Debit will have the £150 paid into their bank account automatically.

A council spokesperson said: “We will notify you when the payment has been made and expect to start making payments to existing direct debit payers before the end of April.

“If you do not currently pay by direct debit, changing to direct debit will mean that we can pay your cost of living payment more quickly.

“If you do not pay your council tax by direct debit and do not want to set one up, you will need to complete a registration form. This form will be available on our website in April.

“You will need information from your most recent council tax bill along with your bank account details for payment. We will let you know when the registration form is available, you can also check our website for updates.”