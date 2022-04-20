MORRISONS has launched a collection of 12 premium British meat dishes for customers to get their hands on.
The idea behind the new dishes is for customers to get a restaurant-quality experience for a fraction of the price.
The Best Gourmet Collection range has been created by Morrisons chefs in partnership with trusted British farmers and it’s available to buy now both in-store and online.
5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop
Products in the range are designed to serve two to four people and each one has been meticulously slow cooked, dry aged or traditionally smoked with prices starting from £5.
What items are included in Morrisons’ The Best Gourmet Collection range?
- The Best Gourmet Collection Aged T-Bone Steak, 900g - £20
- The Best Gourmet Collection Aged Rump Cap, 900g - £15
- The Best Gourmet Collection Aged Tomahawk Steak, 900g - £20
- The Best Gourmet Collection Outdoor Bread Tomapork with Basting Butters, 940g - £8
- The Best Gourmet Collection Queen Lamb Kebab with Coronation Dressing, 550g - £7.50
- The Best Gourmet Collection Lamb Rack with Pomegranate Glaze, 560g - £10
- The Best Gourmet Collection Cherrywood Smoked Pork Belly, 1.13kg - £10
- The Best Gourmet Collection Hickory Smoked Boneless Beef Ribs, 700g - £10
- The Best Gourmet Collection Oak Smoked Lamb Shawarma, 600g - £10
- The Best Gourmet Collection Oak Smoked Salt Beef with Relish, 520g - £7.50
- The Best Gourmet Collection Tennessee Whiskey BBQ Pork Ribs, 785g – £8
- The Best Gourmet Collection Hickory Smoked Chicken Wings, 700g - £5
Sean Gill, Head of Meat at Morrisons, said: “Our aim was to bring a range of great value, flavoursome and tender cuts to our shelves, that will guarantee to make mouths water.
"After eight months of development with our talented head chefs and our trusted British farmers, we are thrilled to launch Morrisons The Best Gourmet Collection.
"We can’t wait to hear what our customers think of the new range and hope it will be the centrepiece of many tables this summer.”
Roz Norton, Recipe Developer at Morrisons, said: “We wanted to bring the techniques you see in premium restaurants to our customers' homes - with meticulous smoking, dry ageing or slow cooking.
"I’m incredibly proud to see the range hit the shelves and hope customers love them as much as I have enjoyed developing them.”
To buy the range, you can visit the Morrisons website here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article