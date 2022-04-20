IT'S almost time to pack away the chunky jumpers and layers to make room for your summer wardrobe but it's never that easy is it?

We might be ready to strut into summer with our shorts and sunglasses but where are we going to put all of our winter wear when the sun finally comes out?

And the next question, if we do find a convenient spot to store our cosy clothes until the temperatures drop again, will we be able to access them easily when the summery weather turns typically...British?

Lucky for us, the online innovative furniture brand Swoon is on hand to help us maximise our storage space for summer.

Ottoman beds

Swoon gets the ‘I need to keep that one out in case it gets colder’ problem and not only that, it's found us a simple solution.

The under bed storage is ideal for easy access to warmer clothes that bulk up your drawers and that you don't wear every day.

On top of that, it's a stylish way to maximise the amount of space you have in your bedroom without having to invest in yet another closet or storage box.

You can shop the entire range of Ottoman beds available via the Swoon website and you can check out its top pick below.

The Swoon Porlock King Ottoman bed

The Swoon Porlock King ottoman bed. Credit: Swoon

You can sleep easy on this Porlock King Ottoman bed knowing you've made the right choice for your summer wardrobe.

With over 50 colourways available, this Ottoman bed is a dream for adding a touch of glamour to your room.

It has an elegant padded headboard and when you lift up the mattress, you've got no shortage of space underneath.

Add it to your basket for £1049 via the Swoon website.

Storage Chests

If you want to maximise on space as well as style, investing in a chic but multi-functional storage chest is the only way to go.

We all want to store our prized possessions from clothes to accessories somewhere safely but we don't want to sacrifice any necessary room.

“For those clothing pieces that are transitional, you may not want to fully store them away in case an occasion crops up that requires a raincoat or wellies," Sam Baldry, Head of Design, at Swoon, said.

Mr Baldry added: "For these tricky items, a storage chest is the ideal solution. Stylish, multi-functional, and sophisticated – wooden storage boxes are an ideal addition to any room that requires extra storage."

You can shop Swoon's storage chest range via the Swoon website or check out its top pick below.

Mosby storage box. Credit: Swoon

Swoon’s Mosby storage box is a stylish piece of furniture that will lift any interior.

On top of that, the 1920s inspired dual opening tabletop works as a trendy side table and sophisticated space for putting those winter clothes that you're not ready to store away.

The two-way opening tabletop features contrasting grain patterns and is manufactured one at a time making your storage box completely unique.

Take it home for £399 via the Swoon website.

Clothes rails

If you're a trendsetter and you're not afraid to show it, a clothes rail might just be the storage solution that you've been looking for.

An exposed clothes rail means you can make a statement with your clothes on top of your interior design.

Bring a little boutique magic into your bedroom with one of the stunning options available via the Swoon website or shop its top pick below.

Antwerp

Antwerp. Credit: Swoon

Smart storage is all about doing more with less and the Antwerp might just have won the game.

Swoon's three-in-one storage solution encompasses a wardrobe, clothes rail and shelving unit in one modern and stylish swoop.

“Incorporating a clothes rail into your bedroom space is a great way to continue an industrial vibe throughout your abode. Integrating exposed storage and choosing a piece with a blackened steel framework can easily create a minimalistic, practical design to store your additional clothing in style," Mr Baldry said.

The multi-purpose piece combines fashion with storage substance, all for £499 via the Swoon website.

Chest of Drawers

Invest in your interior space this Spring with some sleek chest of drawers and make way for your summer wardrobe.

Pack away everything from your big knits, hats and scarves which you won't need again until the end of the year and don't encroach on your precious wardrobe space.

There is also plenty of choice to help take your room to the next level via the Swoon website.

Southwark Chest of Drawers

Southwark Chest of Drawers in Swoon-styled room. Credit: Swoon

Swoon's Head of Design recommends the stunning Southwark Chest of Drawers and we're a little obsessed.

Mr Baldry explained his choice, saying: “For a modest appearance offering refined beauty, I’d opt for the mid-century inspired Southwark chest of drawers."

He added: "The simple yet elegant tapered design will effortlessly suit all interior styles thanks to its grey wash mango wood finish, and delicately softened edged drawers. Still, the scoop handle and tray top edges will add bold depth and tactile character, subtly into the room.”

The natural oak stained mango wood drawers could be yours for £349 via the Swoon website.

Sideboards

If room is less of a worry but you dream of more storage for your clothes and living space, adding a sideboard could be your answer.

It might not have a lot of additional storage but a sideboard can make an impressive statement with your guests and might just be the ideal interior investment.

“I love the idea of replacing a piece which doesn't generally have a lot of additional storage, such as a dressing table, with a sideboard. By utilising its upper surface to store toiletries, make-up, and a vanity mirror; and the interior to store your winter apparel, you can create a truly versatile, space efficient piece of furniture", Sam Baldry explains.

He went on to say: "Plus, with many charming designs available, you’re sure to discover an aesthetic that mirrors your current interior. It’s sure to make a real statement in any dorm.”

Shop the sideboard range via the Swoon website.

Raphia Sideboard

Raphia Sideboard. Credit: Swoon

Shake up your room with this suave 1970’s inspired storage option from Swoon.

The Raphia sideboard will bring a relaxed vintage vibe to your space ideal for unwinding in the evening and on the weekends.

On top of that, the stylish sideboard comes with a modern twist to help you maximise on space including a large interior and adjustable shelves.

Make it yours for £699 via the Swoon website.