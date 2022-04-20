A MASSIVE rail fare discount scheme has been launched, and is set to slash the prices of more than one million journeys across the UK.

Certainly, that is how it has been sold to the public.

But will people travelling to and from Newport see a difference in the amount they shell out for tickets?

After analysing ticket prices of journeys from Newport, it is clear that - while the sale will provide some benefits - it won’t prove to be a solution to the rising cost of rail fares.

Comparing the price of rail fares between Newport and six major cities before and after the sale, there is only a small handful of destinations where savings can be found.

Announcing the sale, UK Government transport minister Grant Shapps said that there is “no better time to explore our great country”.

The sale is set to run from April 25 to May 27, and will reduce the ticket price of a number of off-peak journeys.

But, from Newport, only trips to Bristol, Birmingham New Street and London Paddington will see discounts applied, at least in terms of major destinations.

Analysing price data, trips between Newport and Bristol Temple Meads will fall from £7.30 to £6.50 (comparing midday on Friday, April 22 with Friday, May 6), and from £7.30 to £5.40 (comparing midday on Thursday, April 21 with Thursday, May 12).

As for London Paddington, tickets are available for £23 in the sale, which is lower than the £46.40 tickets which are currently available for purchase ahead of the sale.

Meanwhile, tickets to Birmingham New Street start from £11.70 during the sale.

There are no apparent discounts on journeys to Cardiff Central, Liverpool, or Manchester Piccadilly.

But, while there are no savings to be found on a large number of journeys from Newport, there are some savings to be found on a handful of journeys from Newport.

The Conservatives have faced criticism for the project, with Labour dismissing it as a “gimmick”, that will do little to help commuters with increasing rail fares.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said of the Great British Rail Sale: “For the first time ever, operators across the rail industry are coming together to help passengers facing rising costs of living by offering up to 50 per cent off more than a million tickets on journeys across Britain.

“There’s no better time to visit friends, family or just explore our great country, so book your tickets today.”

What discounts are actually available?





According to the National Rail website, the following discounts and deals are available from Newport Railway Station:

Newport to Ashchurch (for Tewkesbury) – from £13.30 to £5.30;

Newport to Cheltenham Spa – from £13.30 to £5.30;

Newport to Kemble – from £28.90 to £7;

Newport to Swindon – from £22.90 to £7;

Newport to Brighton – from £56.40 to £27.

Discounted rail tickets can be searched for, and purchased here.