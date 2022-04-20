PAUL O’Grady has urged his fans to exercise caution in a short statement via his social media channels.

The TV star has issued a scam warning to fans over fraudsters impersonating him online.

Paul O'Grady issues warning to fans

Mr O’Grady warned: “Beware of this loser who’s pretending to be me and asking people for money.”

He added: “Report and block it.”

Fans responded on social media revealing they had been approached by the scam account.

One fan replied: “I have had many imposters in your name, I have reported them all.”

Another added: “I've had two pretending to be you, Paul. I wind them up saying I'm sending them money then block!”

Another fan, finding light in the situation joked: “Hold up! How do we know that it’s not you who is the imposter…”

Mr O’Grady is currently on a break from his BBC Radio 2 show, he presented his final show on February 13 before beginning his break.

He will return on Sunday, May 22, for another 13-week run.