PAUL O’Grady has urged his fans to exercise caution in a short statement via his social media channels.
The TV star has issued a scam warning to fans over fraudsters impersonating him online.
Paul O'Grady issues warning to fans
Mr O’Grady warned: “Beware of this loser who’s pretending to be me and asking people for money.”
He added: “Report and block it.”
Fans responded on social media revealing they had been approached by the scam account.
One fan replied: “I have had many imposters in your name, I have reported them all.”
Another added: “I've had two pretending to be you, Paul. I wind them up saying I'm sending them money then block!”
Another fan, finding light in the situation joked: “Hold up! How do we know that it’s not you who is the imposter…”
Mr O’Grady is currently on a break from his BBC Radio 2 show, he presented his final show on February 13 before beginning his break.
He will return on Sunday, May 22, for another 13-week run.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here