ITV bosses have been forced into denying racism allegations following the return of Britain’s Got Talent.
Bosses of the show have defiantly hit back at racism claims after contestant Jim Fitzpatrick appeared on stage as a giant crow in the opening show on Saturday night.
Viewers took to social media to liken the act to ‘Jim Crow’, the name given to state laws enforcing racial segregation in the southern states in America.
One viewer tweeted: "Holy s**t? They literally let a crow called Jim go on the show? Surely someone is aware of Jim Crow?? How has that slipped by? #bgt."
Britain’s Got Talent hit back at racism allegations
A spokesman for BGT fiercely hit back at allegations and pointed to the diversity of the show.
He said: “At no point during his audition was Jim Fitzpatrick referred to as Jim Crow. No offence was intended with the performance and BGT is proud to be a diverse and inclusive show, amplified through moments like the BAFTA award winning Diversity performance shown in the last series.”
Britain’s Got Talent returned to ITV with an average of 6.1 million viewers, the broadcaster has said.
Viewers saw an array of acts from a comedic robot to an original singer from The Greatest Showman as the talent show aired after two years.
The TV audience peaked at 7.2 million.
