Wales saw another 18 covid deaths over the Bank Holiday weekend, the latest Public Health Wales figures show.
It brings the total number of fatalities due to the virus to 7,289 nationwide.
Of these latest deaths, none were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, which covers both Newport and the wider Gwent area.
Here, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 1,214.
In the latest testing period, which covers the previous five day period up to Tuesday, April 19, there have been 816 new cases of covid recorded in Wales.
Of these, 156 were found to be in Gwent.
The largest number of new cases were reported in Newport, with 45 confirmed covid cases.
It was followed by Caerphilly with 34, Blaenau Gwent with 28, and Torfaen and Monmouthshire, with 27 and 22 cases respectively.
Nationwide, the highest number of new covid cases were recorded in Cardiff, with 79.
But, relative to the population size, new cases of the virus are currently most prevalent in Blaenau Gwent.
Here, there were 40.1 cases per 100,000 residents.
There has now been 7,289 covid deaths recorded in Wales since the beginning of the pandemic.
Below, you can check out the number of new positive covid cases in Wales, broken down area-by-area.
Latest covid cases: Area-by-area
The below figures were published by Public Health Wales today (Wednesday, April 20).
Blaenau Gwent: 28
Caerphilly: 34
Monmouthshire: 22
Newport: 45
Torfaen: 27
Anglesey: 22
Conwy: 46
Denbighshire: 34
Flintshire: 24
Gwynedd: 39
Wrexham: 46
Cardiff: 79
Vale of Glamorgan: 39
Bridgend: 30
Merthyr Tydfil: 20
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 54
Carmarthenshire: 46
Ceredigion: 9
Pembrokeshire: 37
Powys: 17
Neath Port Talbot: 30
Swansea: 65
Unknown location: 8
Resident Outside Wales: 15
