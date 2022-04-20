POLICE are searching for a missing teenage girl from Bristol, who is understood to have links to Gwent.

Avon and Somerset Police have issued an urgent appeal in a bid to trace a missing 15-year-old, named Madison.

The teen has been reported missing from the Southmead area of Bristol, since Friday, April 15.

She was last seen in the Horfield suburb of Bristol yesterday afternoon - Tuesday, April 19.

But, she is understood to have links with the Gwent area, along with several areas of the South West – including Wiltshire, Gloucester, Devon and Cornwall.

She is also known to have links to the West Midlands.

Pictures of missing teen Madison, captured on April 19 (Credit: Avon and Somerset Police)

According to police, Madison was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black leggings with a white stripe and black Adidas trainers.

She has been described as being white, about 5ft and of average build. She has shoulder-length brown hair and fringe.

Anyone who sees Madison or has any information has to her whereabouts is urged to dial 999, quoting reference number 5222089719.

