THE discovery of the body of a woman near Pendine Beach in West Wales yesterday - Tuesday, April 19 - is not being treated as suspicious.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Wales Air Ambulance, were called to the scene at Dolwen Point shortly after midday yesterday.

Four police vehicles attended, along with an ambulance and three rapid response vehicles from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a unit from HM Coastguard.

Officers closed the Welsh coastal path to members of the public shortly after arriving, to allow emergency services to properly deal with the incident.

Traffic in Pendine was also delayed throughout the afternoon due to the large presence of emergency service bodies.

Speaking yesterday, a spokesperson from the police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a call just before 12.25pm this afternoon, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 reporting an incident at Pendine Beach, Pendine, Carmarthenshire.

“Sadly the body of a woman has been found. Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by officers.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries continue.”

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson confirmed: “HM Coastguard was asked to assist Wales Ambulance Service with a report of an incident at Pendine just before 12.30pm on April 19.

“Coastguard rescue teams from Tenby and Llansteffan, the search and rescue helicopter from St Athan and the RNLI lifeboat from Tenby were sent.

“Dyfed-Powys Police and a Helimed were also sent.”

The Welsh Ambulance said: “A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at approximately 12.20pm on Tuesday, April 19, to the Pendine Sands area of Carmarthenshire.

“We sent an advanced paramedic practitioner and an emergency ambulance to the scene, where crews were also supported by two duty operational managers.”

Later, Wales Air Ambulance confirmed it had been called to attend the scene, saying: “Wales Air Ambulance were called to an incident in the Pendine area on Tuesday, April 19.

“However, we were stood down on route.”