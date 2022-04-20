A GP surgery in Newport with more than 6,000 patients on its books faces an uncertain future after its lead GP quit, citing a shortage of available doctors.

Patients registered at St Brides Medical Centre in Duffryn have received letters from the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board informing them that the practice's lead GP Dr Natasha Collins has resigned her contract.

According to its website, around 6,400 patients are registered at the practice.

And, writing on the centre's Facebook page, Dr Collins explained that, while she was "devastated", she felt no choice but to quit as she has been unable to recruit enough GPs to safely run the practice.

In the statement she wrote: "Despite advertising for salaried GPs and GP partners since November, we have been unable to fill the posts to ensure we can provide enough GP cover to safely run the practice, and it is always my aim to provide exceptional clinical care at St Brides."

She added the problem had been exacerbated by a shortage of locum staff - professionals who temporarily fill a position at a GP surgery or at hospitals.

"Please be clear that it is a shortage of doctors that has left me with no option but to resign," she said.

Two new reception staff were set to join the practice, but have since had their job offers withdrawn due to the resignation of the contract.

Dr Collins will remain at the practice until June 30, but it is not clear what will happen to the surgery after this.

A long-standing patient at the surgery, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke of their concerns regarding the situation.

The patient said: "I find the surgery absolutely brilliant, especially Dr Collins, but all of them are great.

"She's really dedicated to the practice and her patients, it's going to be a major loss when she does go because she knows us so well.

"I don't know what the health board is doing about it, but it feels that if we don't get somebody in this will be so many people being split up - not only us patients, but also the staff.

"I know one of my relatives who is in care home was crying at the news."

The patient also said how others are worried that nearby surgeries will not have room to accommodate the patients from St Brides.

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: "Dr Collins has notified the health board that she wishes to resign her General Medical Services contract, with effect from June 30, 2022.

"Until that date, Dr Collins will continue to deliver General Medical Services (GMS) to the patients registered with St Brides Medical Practice, and the health board will work with the practice to ensure that service provision is not affected during this period.

"As the health board has an obligation for all residents in its catchment area to be registered with a GP, we will consider all options over the coming weeks to ensure the practice continues to deliver General Medical Services following Dr Collins’ departure.

"The health board has already written to patients registered with the practice and to local stakeholders to advise them of Dr Collins’ resignation and to set out future arrangements."

The health board also claimed the Vacant Practice Panel - is a group that considers options available for the future provision of a practice when a GP resigns their GMS contract - has made a recommendation for the health board to consider.

The Argus asked what this recommendation was, as well as the following questions:

What specifically is being done to ensure that service is not affected?

What are the options that are being considered?

What will happen if the situation is not resolved by June 30?

However, the health board did not address these questions, instead, sending a copy of a document sent to patients outlining the process followed when a GP resigns their contract.

This states the following options "can be considered":

Advertising the practice, with the aim to secure a new GP partnership to take over the practice;

Allocating patients to alternative GP practices;

Health Board Management, when the health board takes over the responsibility of the practice.

Dr Collins' statement on Facebook in full

"By now a lot of you will have seen the letter from the health board informing you that I have resigned my contract.

"I am devastated but COVID-related and family circumstances have led to GP resignations at the practice and, despite advertising for salaried GPs and GP partners since November, we have been unable to fill the posts to ensure we can provide enough GP cover to safely run the practice, and it is always my aim to provide exceptional clinical care at St Brides.

"Previously we have used locums, but since the pandemic there are much less around and we just cannot find enough of the cover required.

"Therefore please be clear that it is a shortage of doctors that has left me with no option but to resign.

"Please try not to worry. I know there is uncertainty but the practice will be advertised to local and national practices and we are hopeful that some GPs will come forward to run the practice.

"There is a statutory process that needs to be followed and patients will be kept updated.

"Whilst the process is going on the practice will be running as normal, but please be aware we are short of two doctors and two reception staff - we had recruited into the reception posts but due to this process we had to withdraw the job offers.

"Please bear this in mind when contacting the practice - we really are all doing our best. Please don’t be put off contacting us - we are here to help you.

"I want to thank my amazing team of staff who have worked so incredibly hard to get the practice to where it is today especially through the awful last two years of covid.

"My plan was to stay at this practice until I retired and I am really sad; I have loved being at the practice for almost five years and getting to know the community.

"If you want to register any concerns/feedback after receiving your letter then please contact Aneurin Bevan Health Board on 01495 241294.

"Thank you all for your continued support."