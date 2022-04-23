AN AWARD-WINNING burger restaurant is set to host indie rock band Circa Waves.
Restaurant collective A Rule of Tum is holding a special event on May 1, over the early May bank holiday weekend, at The Yard in Aubrey Street, Hereford.
Circawaves has been announced as headliners as a DJ set, with the band best-known for its songs T-Shirt Weather, Stuck in my Teeth and Young Chasers.
The band opened the NME Awards Tour in March 2014, which also included Temples, Interpol and Royal Blood.
On June 10, 2014, Circa Waves then released their Young Chasers EP on Virgin Records in the USA.
Local musician Jake of Diamonds is also set to play after recently releasing his new single Dancing Without You.
DJ Max Galactic has been a regular at The Yard on Saturday nights recently and is set to continue to play his beats at this bank holiday event.
Burger Shop and Leaven Pizza will also be offering food to revellers.
It is an event associated with Hereford Indie Food festival that has previously been held in August.
Music will play for 6pm until late, including an afterparty in The Bookshop.
Tickets are £8 and can be found at www.herefordindiefood.com
