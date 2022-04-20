TWO brothers who were “blind drunk” punched and kicked a man in the head after he’d been knocked out following trouble at a city centre pub.

Ryan Widdows and Nicholas Widdows left Lloyd Williams with a broken nose and a swollen face after the early hours of the morning assault in Newport.

The victim’s sister Zayla Williams was also punched after violence flared on the street following a “disturbance” at the Cross Keys pub.

A brawl erupted after Lloyd Williams hit Nicholas Widdows on Market Street.

Talia Keskin, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “It was at 12.23am that Lloyd Williams punched Nicholas Widdows twice, once with each hand, causing him to fall backwards.

“Ryan Widdows then lunged towards Lloyd Williams and Lloyd Williams then hit him down to the floor.

“A man named Corey Lloyd then approached Lloyd Williams and punches him to the face and he falls to the floor as well.

“Once on the floor, the three men assault Lloyd Williams by punching and kicking him.

“That was to his body and head and there’s a kick by Ryan Widdows that knocks him unconscious.

“The defendants then kicked him while he’s motionless on the floor.

“Nicholas Widdows was challenged by Lloyd Williams’ sister Zayla Williams and then Ryan Widdows punched her to the right side of her face.”

Both defendants then left the scene.

Mr Williams suffered a broken nose and swelling to the right side of his face which included a “footprint mark”.

Ryan Widdows, 26, of Stanford Road, Newport, and Nicholas Widdows, 30, of Bishton Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The attack took place on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

The court heard that Corey Lloyd was not charged and no charges were brought relating to an assault on Zayla Williams.

Karl Williams, representing the brothers, said they were both working men with families.

Nicholas Widdows was a man of previous good character with no prior convictions against him.

The court was told there had been an element of “provocation” against the brothers who have since given up drinking.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendants: “There had been some sort of incident in the Cross Keys pub which spilled outside.

“Lloyd Williams and his sister it would seem were part of the disturbance.”

He added: “It was a cowardly punch it would seem by a third person who, for reasons which haven’t been explained to the court, was not charged, Corey Lloyd, which put Lloyd Williams to the ground and then the three of you set about assaulting him while he was defenceless on the ground.

“I’m not sending either of you straight into prison, but you’ve got close to it.

“The offending is aggravated by the fact you were blind drunk at the time and it was a joint assault.”

They were both jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months.

The defendants must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £210 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

Before they left the dock, Judge Williams told the brothers: “Don’t mess up gentlemen please. You are free to go.”