A MAN has been taken to hospital after a crash outside the Gwent Police headquarters in Cwmbran.

The emergency services were called to the A4042 at around 8.40pm last night - Tuesday, April 19.

It came as a result of a crash between two cars - a Suzuki Celerio and a Volkswagen Fox.

As a result of the incident, Gwent Police closed a section of the road from the roundabout off which their headquarters is based, to the next roundabout for Cwmbran Crematorium.

The road was closed in both directions while the emergency services managed the scene.

It has been confirmed that one person suffered injuries as a result of the crash – a passenger in the Volkswagen.

He was treated at the scene by the Welsh Ambulance Service, before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

According to Gwent Police, he suffered a minor leg injury.

Today - Wednesday, April 20 - it has been confirmed that a 39-year-old man from Pontypool was issued with a traffic offence report (TOR) for driving without due care and attention.

While the road was closed, motorists were being urged to avoid the area.

The section of the A4042 along the Croesyceiliog Bypass was closed for a little over an hour, with police Tweeting that the road had been reopened at around 10pm.

Police statement in full

A statement from Gwent Police issued to the Argus reads: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A4042 in Cwmbran at around 8.40pm on Tuesday, April 19.

“Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the collision involved two cars – a Suzuki Celerio and Volkswagen Fox.

“The passenger of the Volkswagen was taken to hospital by an ambulance after he sustained a minor leg injury.

“A 39-year-old man from Pontypool was issued with a traffic offence report (TOR) for driving without due care and attention.”