THE Cwmbran Centre has won an internationally-recognised health and safety award for the 14th year in a row.
The centre - which was recently bought by the LCP Group as part of a £138 million deal - received a RoSPA President’s Health and Safety Award.
The award winners are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practices.
Adam Martin, of LCP, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and demonstrates how seriously we take health and safety at the Cwmbran Centre. Our dedicated team works extremely hard and this 14th consecutive President’s gold is testament to their expertise in this important area.”
Julia Small, RoSPA’s achievements director, said: “This is a fantastic and well-deserved accomplishment. By receiving this recognition, The Cwmbran Centre joins like-minded businesses and organisations worldwide, who represent the very best in their approach to health and safety.”
