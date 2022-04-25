HERE are more babies recently born in Gwent.
Every week on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.
Rae Lauren Yasin was born almost two weeks late on March 19, 2022, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs. She is the first child of Kate Fowler and Luke Yasin, of Newport.
Jaap Kaur Dhillon was born on January 31, 2022, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 6oz. Her parents are Gagandeep Singh and Baljeet Kaur, of Newport, and her big sister is Prabh Kaur Dhillon.
Ellie May Witek-Green was born on February 16, 2022, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 2oz. She is the first child of Natalia Witek and Morgan Green, of Risca.
Sonny Gwyer was born on March 28, 2022, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 1oz. His parents are Elisha Jones and Jason Gwyer, of Newport, and his siblings are Cohan, 11, and Enya, nine.
Lowri Ann Trudy Wagner was born on March 28, 2022, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 13oz. She is the first child of Racheal Tidley and Sam Wagner, of Caldicot.
