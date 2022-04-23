THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,600-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.

Today we meet Julie Fletcher-Saunders, 58, of Newport.

She said: "I work in a private day nursery and I have 12 grandchildren. I love the joy of capturing moments that disappear so quickly. My favourites are wildlife, the seasons and sunsets."

This picture makes me happy: Beginning of spring. New life. I love bees, part of my garden is dedicated to them. Photo taken at Dyffryn House and Gardens

This picture makes me sad: A stormy sky. Bad weather means I can't go outside. That always makes me sad

This picture makes me laugh: Always laughter with this crazy one. My granddaughter Millie aged three

This picture is very special to me: Our wedding day. All our family together. All our grandchildren together. July 24, 2021. West Usk Lighthouse

This picture makes me dream of something: Taken in the winter. Dreaming of spring, my favourite season.