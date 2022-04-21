HERE is a round-up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the past week:

Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009

Part 4: Marine Licensing

Application for a marine licence for the replacement of Newport effluent outfall

Notice is hearby given, in accordance with Part 4, Chapter 1, Section 68 of the marine and Coastal Access Act 2009 that Kaymac Marine & Civil Engineering Ltd has applied to Natural Resources Wales, acting on behalf of the Licensing Authority, for a marine licence to replace the Newport effluent outfall.

You can see the application documents free of charge from https://publicregister.naturalresources.wales/. You can search for the documents using the application reference number CML2222.

In light of the current public health situation surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19) a hard copy of the application and supporting documents will not be available in a public place at this time.

Representations or objections in respect of the application should be made in writing to:

Marine Licensing Team

Cardiff Permitting Service

Natural Resources Wales

29 Newport Road

Cambria House

Cardiff

CF24 0TP

Or e-mail marinelicensing@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk

Representations or objections should be made within 28 days of this notice, quoting reference: CML2222.

In your representation/objection please include an address to which correspondence may be sent. Please be aware that representations received will be shared with the applicant and may be made publicly available, after redacting personal details in line with the General Data Protection Regulation.

Natural Resources Wales, acting on behalf of the Licensing Authority, will pass to the applicant a copy of any representation or objection received.

Natural Resources Wales

Vary a full licence to abstract

Water Resources Act 1991 (as amended by the Water Act 2003)

Notice is hereby given, in accordance with Section 37 of the Water Resources Act 1991 and Regulation 6 of the Water Resources (Abstraction and impounding) Regulations 2006 that an application has been made to Natural Resources Wales by Dwr Cymru Welsh Water to vary a full licence to abstract water, serial number 20/56/11/0005, which authorises the abstraction of water from Nant Henllys at National Grid Reference ST 27 91. The variation applied for is to apply a minimum residual flow of 1.331Ml/day (15.4l/s) to the abstraction.

You can see the application document free of charge from our online public register at https://publicregister.naturalresourceswales/. You can search for the documents using the application details below or you can request a copy of the information from us. This may take time to process and there may be a charge.

If you wish to request a copy of the application or comment on it, you must do so in writing, quoting the name of the applicant and Reference Number PAN-016861 to:

Natural Resources Wales

Permitting Services

Cambria House

29 Newport Road

Cardiff

CF24 0TP

Or by email to permittingconsultations@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk by no later than May 18.

For further information please see the consultations section of our website http://natuaralresourceswales/?lang=en or call our Customer Care Centre 0300 0653000 (Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm).