A SMALL earthquake was recorded in Powys last Wednesday, geologists have confirmed.
In the early hours of Wednesday, April 13, at 1.33am, the British Geological Survey recorded an earthquake of 0.8 magnitude.
A spokesperson for the British Geological Survey said: “BGS can confirm it recorded a 0.8 magnitude earthquake on April 13, 2022, 2KM west of Trewern.
“Hundreds of small earthquakes are detected around the UK every year which occur as crustal stresses within the tectonic plates are relieved by movement occurring on pre-existing fault planes.”
While the earthquake was unlikely to small to have left any significant impact, some residents in Llanfyllin initially believed they had felt the impact due to a mysterious bang heard by some the next night.
On April 14 several Llanfyllin residents took to Facebook to report hearing “a loud boom” in the early hours of April 14, believing it to be the earthquake before realising it was recorded the night before.
But the BGS said it was not related tot he earthquake. It did coincide with a meteorite passing over Shropshire.
