POLICE have warned of a crackdown on fake IDs amid concerns that imitation driving licences are being used to get underage teens into pubs and bars.

Dyfed-Powys Police is teaming up with licensed premises, councils and school liaison officers to tackle the issue.

Louise Bradshaw, a licensing officer, said: “Some of the fake IDs being produced are very good fake driving licences, and 16 or 17-year-olds are using these to gain entry into premises.

"These are often purchased online so it’s important that parents have an awareness and have conversations about what their children are doing online.

"We all know alcohol has health risk implications, but it also makes people vulnerable. We want to ensure that young people are protected.

"Licensed premises do not have the power to seize fake ID, nevertheless, they must uphold certain objectives under the Licensing Act, namely protection of children from harm, prevention of crime and disorder, public nuisance and public safety.

"However, we all have a duty of care to protect children from harm and ensure they don’t become victims of crime or find themselves in situations where they’re vulnerable.

"We will continue to work with schools, colleges and communities across the force area to inform teachers, parents and young people of the risk and consequences that using fake ID can have. Licensed premises will continue to do what they can, and we encourage them to report incidents, but parents, teachers, siblings and friends all have a part to play.”

Anyone using fake ID or purporting to be someone else using their genuine ID, could be committing a number of offences.

Police warned that they can carry prison sentences of up to 10 years under the Identity Act 2010, the Fraud Act 2006, and the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act 1981.