CHANGES to four train services between Newport and South West England will come into force from mid-May.

The changes have been announced as part of Transport for Wales' May to December timetable, which will come into effect from Sunday, May 15.

The timetable will see several services, which were cut due to the coronavirus pandemic, restored.

Among the changes, Transport for Wales has confirmed that four services between South Wales and Gloucester will now continue on to Cheltenham Spa.

And for those from Gwent travelling in the capital, direct services between Coryton and Radyr via the City Line will be reintroduced, along with five services each hour between Cardiff Queen Street and Cardiff Bay.

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales planning and performance director, said: “We are introducing more services across our network and making adjustments elsewhere from May 15.

“It’s really important for customers to check their journey details ahead of travelling.

“As we welcome more customers back to our services, some trains will be busier than they have been for a while, especially in the busy holiday periods.

“For those customers who wish to travel on quieter services, we recommend using our Capacity Checker tool."

Customers must purchase a valid ticket before boarding their train. You can check journey details at tfw.wales.

Transformation works as part of the South Wales Metro project will continue over the summer – including in evenings and at weekends when the network is quieter – so anyone travelling by rail should check before their journey whether their service is affected.

During the May to December timetable period, it is expected that the first of Transport for Wales’ new trains will be introduced. The first new trains are planned to enter service on routes in North Wales and the Borders during the summer.