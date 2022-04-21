NEWPORT is one of the most at-risk areas in the UK in terms of flooding, a stark new study has shown.

According to flood modelling company Fathom, the risk of flooding in South East Wales is set to rise in coming years.

It is claimed that this is the first study which uses climate change data, rather than purely relying on historic data.

Their study shows that by 2050, as many as 1.35 million properties across the UK could be at risk of flooding.

And, when looking at which areas are likely to be at risk, South Wales features highly.

The areas most at risk of flooding over the coming years (Credit: Fathom)

The study estimates that more than 10 per cent of properties in this area have at least one per cent risk of flooding each year.

It is a similar situation in nearby Penarth in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, while the modelling looks at climate change data, these are areas which are no strangers to historic flooding.

In Newport and the wider Gwent area, the River Usk has burst its banks on more than one occasion.

Further afield, parts of the Vale, such as Dinas Powys, have been devastated by flash flooding in recent years.

And, amid the climate crisis, with rising temperatures and sea levels, there are fears that such events could again prove to be a reality.

What's being done to prevent floods in this area?





Though they may have used a different modelling system, it is fair to say that the authorities are well aware of the risks that flooding poses to Newport.

The city has existing flood defence systems in place – a system which is soon set for a major upgrade.

Late last year, planning permission was granted to install £10 million worth of improvements along the River Usk, in the Lliswerry area of the city.

Known as the Stephenson Street Flood Defence Scheme, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has introduced the scheme to keep nearby neighbourhoods safe as water levels rise due to climate change.

Work on this scheme is set to start over the coming months and once complete, it is estimated that the project will protect some 2,000 homes in Lliswerry and Spytty from flooding events.

Meanwhile, meetings have been held between the Welsh Government and councillors in the Vale, in a bid to discuss funding for flood defences in Dinas Powys and Sully.

How did we get here?





According to a recent Natural Resources Wales report, “Newport has a history of tidal flooding”.

Over the years, the city has seen a number of major floods, and while the area has a flood embankment in place, it has been classified as a “failing asset”, and in recent years, modelling has demonstrated that this is at risk of breaching.

Fortunately, during the recent storms which saw a red weather warning issued, the defences remained firm – though it is clear that a long term solution is required.

Should the defences be breached, it is thought that 192 residential properties and 620 non-residential properties in the Liswerry/Spytty area would be at immediate risk.

Those figures rise to 1,117 residential dwellings and 1,016 non-residential properties by 2069, due to climate change and the rise in sea levels.

The report continues by saying that “Without the required remedial and improvement works to existing flood defence infrastructure along the River Usk, assets are likely to fail, placing significant risks upon human health and residential/non-residential properties in Liswerry, Newport.”