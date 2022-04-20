Noel Fitzpatrick, better known as Supervet, is embarking on a UK tour this year and he’ll be visiting St David’s Hall in Cardiff on November 10.

The orthopedic-neuro veterinary surgeon usually appears on our screens in Channel 4’s popular programme The Supervet but in 2022, we’ll see him take to the stage at 23 venues across the UK including Cardiff, Southampton and Glasgow.

During the shows, Fitzpatrick will be sharing both successes and failures and he’ll demonstrate why love really is all that matters.

I am very excited to be returning to the stage this autumn with a brand-new show, where I will be sharing stories and lessons I’ve learned from thousands of animals who have made me who I am.



Tickets go on sale on Friday 22nd April. I can't wait!https://t.co/skFQIgU7p8 pic.twitter.com/jCnTyssiq2 — Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) April 20, 2022

He’ll also discuss how animals have the ability to teach us important life lessons which make us better people.

Unexpected surprises will also be part of the show as well as thoughts about the future of humans and animals on our planet.

How to buy tickets to Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick’s 2022 tour

Tickets go on sale from Thursday April 21 at 10am via the Ticketmaster website.

Announcing the tour, Noel said: “I am so excited to be back on stage to share stories and lessons I’ve learned from thousands of animals who have made me who I am.

“I hope that people from all kinds of backgrounds can learn from the experiences and events which have shaped me, including all the joy and pain, trauma and redemption that has come with a life lived at 365 miles per hour, 365 days a year.

“Our world can be a very challenging and stressful place - and I feel at a very deep level that I need to share the light I have experienced through my love of animals and their families with as many people as possible.

“It feels very important and urgent to me – right now in 2022. I know that the journey will be enlightening and entertaining for everyone who comes along. It’ll be an incredibly special night.”

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick 2022 tour dates

November

Thursday 3 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Friday 4 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Saturday 5 – Basingstoke, The Anvil

Sunday 6 – Northampton, Royal & Derngate

Monday 7 – London, The Palladium

Wednesday 9 – Cheltenham, Town Hall

Thursday 10 – Cardiff, St David’s Hall

Saturday 12 – Hull, City Hall

Sunday 13 – Salford, The Lowry

Tuesday 15 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Wednesday 16 – Glasgow, Armadillo

Thursday 17 – Stockton, Globe

Friday 18 – Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre

Saturday 19 – Aberdeen, Music Hall

Monday 21 – Bath, Forum

Wednesday 23 – Guildford, G Live

Thursday 24 – Reading, Hexagon

Friday 25 – Plymouth, Pavilions

Saturday 26 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Sunday 27 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

Wednesday 30 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

December

Thursday 1 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall