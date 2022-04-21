HERE is a list of the most recent arrest warrants issued for people accused of committing crimes in Gwent.
Abbie Louise Williams, 34, of Sylvan View in Tintern, Monmouthshire, is accused of several counts of theft and skipping bail.
Williams allegedly stole items worth a total of £95.20 from several supermarkets across three separate incidents:
- Items worth £14 from Sainsbury's in Newport on March 13, 2022;
- Goods worth £54.20 from Sainsbury's in Friars Walk on March 15;
- Items worth £27 from Marks and Spencer in Newport on March 16.
On April 19, Williams allegedly failed to surrender herself into custody at Newport Magistrates' Court after being released on bail.
A warrant for her arrest without bail has been issued.
Matthew David Lynch, 43, of Queens Road in Elliot's Town, Caerphilly County Borough, has also been accused of skipping bail.
Lynch was originally charged with racially aggravated harrassment.
On November 25, 2021, in Ystrad Mynach, Lynch allegedly used racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely be caused harassment, alarm or distress.
Lynch also allegedly failed to surrender himself into custody at Newport Magistrates' Court on April 19, 2022.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest without bail.
Chiquita Naomi Kane, 46, of Springfield Drive in Newport, is accused of a variety of offences.
Kane allegedly drove a car on November 30, 2021, in Clarence Place in Newport while she was disqualified from driving and without third party insurance.
As well as these alleged offences, Kane is accused of obstructing a constable, namely PC 641 Pimm, in the execution of his duty on the same date.
As the offences can be punished with jail time, a warrant for Kane's arrest without bail has been issued.
READ MORE:
- ‘Blind drunk’ Newport brothers kicked unconscious man outside pub
- Newport MP Ruth Jones attacks Partygate and Boris Johnson
- Newport and Gwent weather forecast for Easter holiday
Oliver Cripwell, 20, of Highbury Road in Bream, Gloucestershire, is accused of drug driving.
On November 6, 2021, Cripwell allegedly drove on Welsh Street in Chepstow with a proportion of a controlled drug in his blood.
The drug, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, is the pschoactive present in cannabis.
On the same date in the same place, Cripwell was allegedly caught with a quantity of cannabis on his person.
A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued as the offences he is accused of could be punished with imprisonment.
Anthony Clarke, 29, of Chepstow Road in Newport is also accused of drug driving.
On October 5, 2021, Clarke allegedly drove a Mini Cooper on Caerau Raod in Newport while unfit through drugs.
As this alleged offence is punishable with time in prison, a warrant for Clarke's arrest without bail has been issued.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article