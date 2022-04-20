GWENT Police were called to an incident on a bridge in Caerleon this afternoon.
Officers were called to the bridge in Pillmawr Road at around 12.25pm on Wednesday, April 20, following concern for the safety of a teenager.
Officers attended, and the 16-year-old girl was brought to safety.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We were called to the bridge in Pillmawr Road, Newport, at around 12.25pm on Wednesday, April 20, regarding a report of the concern for the safety of a girl.
“Officers attended and brought a 16-year-old girl to safety.”
