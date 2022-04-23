ON MAY 5, residents will get the chance to decide who runs Caerphilly County Borough Council.
There are a total of 69 seats across 31 wards.
Elected councillors form political groups on the council and the group with the largest number has control over the authority. This is usually done along party lines, although independent councillors without a party can also form their own group.
Here we take a look at what Plaid Cymru is promising should it be elected to power.
Re-opening day centres, tackling fly-tipping and switching the street lights on are some of Plaid Cymru’s “ambitious” pledges for Caerphilly County Borough.
Leader of the Plaid Cymru group Colin Mann said: “We want to improve the local environment in our communities by protecting green spaces and cleaning up our towns and villages. They’ve been neglected for far too long.
“Plaid also believes in creating more jobs locally and we will increase support to businesses to expand and create more work. We will also re-open day centres for the most vulnerable, the closure of which has isolated many people. And we believe youth services and support for young people have reduced significantly. They are our future and they’ve been neglected for too long.”
To achieve the pledges, the party has said it will use the £180 million that is currently in the council’s reserves pot.
Mr Mann, who represents Llanbradach and is campaigning for re-election, added: “There is so much more that can be done. We’ve more than 1,000 privately owned houses empty in the borough and that is a scandal when people are so desperate for homes of their own. The council has been too timid for years in tackling the owners of these decaying properties.
“Plaid administrations in Caerphilly have traditionally delivered value for money services while keeping council tax rises to an absolute minimum. If voters want to see good government at a fair cost then they need to vote Plaid Cymru on May 5. Together We Can Make Caerphilly Borough Better.”
The party’s pledges:
Street lights
Plaid Cymru is pledging to switch on all the street lights in the borough, that have been turned off since late 2019.
Council tax
If Plaid Cymru is elected it is promising to freeze council tax for the 2023/24 financial year.
Environment
The party has said it is committed to tackling fly-tipping and litter, in addition to planting more trees and flowers in small green spaces across the county borough.
Employment
Plaid Cymru intends to create more jobs in the area through tourism, supporting small businesses, and re-opening day care centres.
Young people
The manifesto states that “our young people are often forgotten” with youth services being cut over the past few years. So, the party is pledging to improve facilities.
Plaid Cymru is putting up 49 candidates.
Who’s standing for Plaid Cymru and where?
Aber Valley: Three seats.
- Charlotte Bishop
- John Eryl Roberts
- John Taylor
Aberbargoed and Bargoed: Three seats.
- Chris Bissex-Foster
- Paul Ted Edwards
- Ken Houston
Abercarn: Two seats.
- Illtud Jones
- Jill Jones
Argoed: One seat.
- Shane Parsons
Bedwas and Trethomas: Three seats.
- John Anthony Leek
- Daniel David Tudor Llewellyn
Crosskeys: One seat.
- Chris Cook
Crumlin: Two seats.
- Mike Davies
- Claire Morgan
Gilfach: One seat.
- Elaine Meredith.
Hengoed: Two seats.
- Donna Cushing
- Teresa Parry
Llanbradach: Two seats.
- Gary Enright
- Colin Mann
Maesycwmmer: One seat.
- Garin Rhys Davies
Morgan Jones: Three seats.
- Martin John Downes
- Mike Prew
- Mark Andrew Robotham
Moriah and Pontlottyn: Two seats.
- Alyn Davies
- Rhodri Morgan
Nelson: Two seats.
- Eifion Dafydd
- Aled John
Newbridge: Three seats.
- Lyn Ackerman
- Rhys Mills
- Wayne Morrisey
Penmaen: Two seats.
- Kevin Jones
- Andrew Short
Penyrheol: Four seats.
- Greg Ead
- Jon Scriven
- Steven John Skivens
- Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle
Risca East: Three seats.
- Matthew Farrell
- Brandon Ham
- Alan Thomas
St. Cattwg: Three seats.
- Catrin Sara Moss
- Haydn Pritchard
- Judith Ann Pritchard
St. Martins: Three seats.
- Colin Elsbury
- James Emanuel Fussell
- Stephen Kent
Van: Two seats.
- Jeff Grenfell
- Lynne Hughes
Ystrad Mynach: Two seats.
- Alan Angel.
- Martyn James.
This is part of a series of articles profiling parties standing in Gwent's council areas in next month's elections.
