ON MAY 5, residents will get the chance to decide who runs Caerphilly County Borough Council.

There are a total of 69 seats across 31 wards.

Elected councillors form political groups on the council and the group with the largest number has control over the authority. This is usually done along party lines, although independent councillors without a party can also form their own group.

Here we take a look at what Plaid Cymru is promising should it be elected to power.

Re-opening day centres, tackling fly-tipping and switching the street lights on are some of Plaid Cymru’s “ambitious” pledges for Caerphilly County Borough.

Leader of the Plaid Cymru group Colin Mann said: “We want to improve the local environment in our communities by protecting green spaces and cleaning up our towns and villages. They’ve been neglected for far too long.

“Plaid also believes in creating more jobs locally and we will increase support to businesses to expand and create more work. We will also re-open day centres for the most vulnerable, the closure of which has isolated many people. And we believe youth services and support for young people have reduced significantly. They are our future and they’ve been neglected for too long.”

To achieve the pledges, the party has said it will use the £180 million that is currently in the council’s reserves pot.

Mr Mann, who represents Llanbradach and is campaigning for re-election, added: “There is so much more that can be done. We’ve more than 1,000 privately owned houses empty in the borough and that is a scandal when people are so desperate for homes of their own. The council has been too timid for years in tackling the owners of these decaying properties.

“Plaid administrations in Caerphilly have traditionally delivered value for money services while keeping council tax rises to an absolute minimum. If voters want to see good government at a fair cost then they need to vote Plaid Cymru on May 5. Together We Can Make Caerphilly Borough Better.”

The party’s pledges:

Street lights

Plaid Cymru is pledging to switch on all the street lights in the borough, that have been turned off since late 2019.

Council tax

If Plaid Cymru is elected it is promising to freeze council tax for the 2023/24 financial year.

Environment

The party has said it is committed to tackling fly-tipping and litter, in addition to planting more trees and flowers in small green spaces across the county borough.

Employment

Plaid Cymru intends to create more jobs in the area through tourism, supporting small businesses, and re-opening day care centres.

Young people

The manifesto states that “our young people are often forgotten” with youth services being cut over the past few years. So, the party is pledging to improve facilities.

Plaid Cymru is putting up 49 candidates.

Who’s standing for Plaid Cymru and where?





Aber Valley: Three seats.

Charlotte Bishop

John Eryl Roberts

John Taylor

Aberbargoed and Bargoed: Three seats.

Chris Bissex-Foster

Paul Ted Edwards

Ken Houston

Abercarn: Two seats.

Illtud Jones

Jill Jones

Argoed: One seat.

Shane Parsons

Bedwas and Trethomas: Three seats.

John Anthony Leek

Daniel David Tudor Llewellyn

Crosskeys: One seat.

Chris Cook

Crumlin: Two seats.

Mike Davies

Claire Morgan

Gilfach: One seat.

Elaine Meredith.

Hengoed: Two seats.

Donna Cushing

Teresa Parry

Llanbradach: Two seats.

Gary Enright

Colin Mann

Maesycwmmer: One seat.

Garin Rhys Davies

Morgan Jones: Three seats.

Martin John Downes

Mike Prew

Mark Andrew Robotham

Moriah and Pontlottyn: Two seats.

Alyn Davies

Rhodri Morgan

Nelson: Two seats.

Eifion Dafydd

Aled John

Newbridge: Three seats.

Lyn Ackerman

Rhys Mills

Wayne Morrisey

Penmaen: Two seats.

Kevin Jones

Andrew Short

Penyrheol: Four seats.

Greg Ead

Jon Scriven

Steven John Skivens

Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle

Risca East: Three seats.

Matthew Farrell

Brandon Ham

Alan Thomas

St. Cattwg: Three seats.

Catrin Sara Moss

Haydn Pritchard

Judith Ann Pritchard

St. Martins: Three seats.

Colin Elsbury

James Emanuel Fussell

Stephen Kent

Van: Two seats.

Jeff Grenfell

Lynne Hughes

Ystrad Mynach: Two seats.

Alan Angel.

Martyn James.

This is part of a series of articles profiling parties standing in Gwent's council areas in next month's elections.