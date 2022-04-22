ON MAY 5, residents will get the chance to decide who runs Caerphilly County Borough Council.

There are a total of 69 seats across 31 wards.

Elected councillors form political groups on the council and the group with the largest number has control over the authority. This is usually done along party lines, although independent councillors without a party can also form their own group.

Here we take a look at what Labour stands for.

The leader of the Labour group has said she wants to send a message to Boris Johnson on May 5.

Philippa Marsden, who represents Ynysddu and is currently campaigning for re-election, said: “As a Labour authority, we have managed to deliver some really remarkable things through Covid. Some of our recent emergency response measures have included;

1.7 million free school meals direct to the door;

£55.2 million to businesses in grants;

2,537 vulnerable residents supported;

£4.5 million additional welfare benefits claimed for eligible residents.

Ms Marsden said: “None of this would have been achieved without the hard work and dedication of a committed Labour team at the helm, driving through positive action and delivering for residents. As we ask for your trust in this election, we have an ambitious set of policies to promote.

“Negative campaigning from other parties will not achieve anything. Lets send a message to Boris Johnson on Thursday May 5. Vote Welsh Labour.”

The party’s pledges include:

Economy

In order to build a resilient economy Labour is proposing to increase the number of apprenticeships and ensure every council worker receives the real living wage.

The party also said it intends to support small businesses and invest in the county borough’s town centres.

Environment

To address the climate emergency, the party is pledging to invest more in its parks and green spaces and build more 'net zero' homes. Additionally, it hopes to move towards net zero carbon emissions across the council’s vehicles and infrastructure.

Social Care

To protect vulnerable residents, the party is promising a vulnerable learners centre and two new respite centres for carers who need a break.

More council houses are also proposed, to prevent homelessness and support residents in need of housing.

Education

Schools will be “built and rebuilt” to improve education standards and outcomes in the county borough – if the party is elected.

“High quality Welsh language education” is also mentioned in the party’s manifesto.

Community

Labour wants to increase the number of Community Safety Wardens and take ownership of the bus network, to improve the communities in Caerphilly County Borough.

With 59 candidates, the party is standing in every ward in the county borough.

Who’s standing for Labour and where?





Aber Valley: Three seats.

Joy Morgan

Aberbargoed and Bargoed: Three seats.

Tudor Davies

Dawn Ingram-Jones

Dianne Price

Abercarn: Two seats.

Denver Preece

Andy Whitcombe

Argoed: One seat.

Walter Henry Edgar Williams

Bedwas and Trethomas: Three seats.

Liz Aldworth

Lisa Phipps

Jill Winslade

Blackwood: Three seats.

Dean Jones

Hero Marsden

Cefn Fforest and Pengam: Three seats.

Marina Chacon-Dawson

Teresa Heron

Shane Williams

Crosskeys: One seat.

Julian Simmonds

Crumlin: Two seats.

Carl Thomas

Kristian Woodland

Darran Valley: One seat.

Robert Edward Chapman

Gilfach: One seat.

Carol Julia Andrews

Hengoed: Two seats.

Tracey Rowlands

Rhiannon Stone

Llanbradach: Two seats.

Adam Birkinshaw-Bird

Rhydian Dafydd Birkenshaw-Bird

Machen and Rudry: Two seats.

Chris Morgan

Amanda McConnell

Maesycwmmer: One seat.

Jo Rao

Morgan Jones: Three seats.

Anne Broughton-Petit

Shayne Cook

Jamie Pritchard

Moriah and Pontlottyn: Two seats.

David Harse

Mansel Powell

Nelson: Two seats.

Brenda Miles

Sean Morgan

New Tredegar: Two seats.

Mark Anthony Evans

Eluned Stenner

Newbridge: Three seats.

Adrian Hussey

Leeroy Jeremiah

Gary Johnsont

Penmaen: Two seats.

Jim Sadler

Roy Saralis

Penyrheol: Four seats.

Phil Rosser

Pontllanfraith: Three seats.

Mike Adams

Pat Cook

Colin John Gordon

Risca East: Three seats.

Nigel George

Arianna Leonard

Philippa Leonard

Risca West: Two seats.

Ceri Wright

St. Cattwg: Three seats.

Carmen Marie Bezzina

Ann Gair

John Tully Toner

St. Martins: Three seats.

Cath Lewis

Twyn Carno: One seat.

Carl Cuss

Van: Two seats.

Christine Forehead

Elaine Forehead

Ynysddu: Two seats.

Philippa Marsden

Phoebe Marsden

Ystrad Mynach: Two seats.

Matthew Cook

This is part of a series of articles profiling parties standing in Gwent's council areas in next month's elections.