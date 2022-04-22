ON MAY 5, residents will get the chance to decide who runs Caerphilly County Borough Council.
There are a total of 69 seats across 31 wards.
Elected councillors form political groups on the council and the group with the largest number has control over the authority. This is usually done along party lines, although independent councillors without a party can also form their own group.
Here we take a look at what Labour stands for.
The leader of the Labour group has said she wants to send a message to Boris Johnson on May 5.
Philippa Marsden, who represents Ynysddu and is currently campaigning for re-election, said: “As a Labour authority, we have managed to deliver some really remarkable things through Covid. Some of our recent emergency response measures have included;
- 1.7 million free school meals direct to the door;
- £55.2 million to businesses in grants;
- 2,537 vulnerable residents supported;
- £4.5 million additional welfare benefits claimed for eligible residents.
Ms Marsden said: “None of this would have been achieved without the hard work and dedication of a committed Labour team at the helm, driving through positive action and delivering for residents. As we ask for your trust in this election, we have an ambitious set of policies to promote.
“Negative campaigning from other parties will not achieve anything. Lets send a message to Boris Johnson on Thursday May 5. Vote Welsh Labour.”
The party’s pledges include:
Economy
In order to build a resilient economy Labour is proposing to increase the number of apprenticeships and ensure every council worker receives the real living wage.
The party also said it intends to support small businesses and invest in the county borough’s town centres.
Environment
To address the climate emergency, the party is pledging to invest more in its parks and green spaces and build more 'net zero' homes. Additionally, it hopes to move towards net zero carbon emissions across the council’s vehicles and infrastructure.
Social Care
To protect vulnerable residents, the party is promising a vulnerable learners centre and two new respite centres for carers who need a break.
More council houses are also proposed, to prevent homelessness and support residents in need of housing.
Education
Schools will be “built and rebuilt” to improve education standards and outcomes in the county borough – if the party is elected.
“High quality Welsh language education” is also mentioned in the party’s manifesto.
Community
Labour wants to increase the number of Community Safety Wardens and take ownership of the bus network, to improve the communities in Caerphilly County Borough.
With 59 candidates, the party is standing in every ward in the county borough.
Who’s standing for Labour and where?
Aber Valley: Three seats.
- Joy Morgan
Aberbargoed and Bargoed: Three seats.
- Tudor Davies
- Dawn Ingram-Jones
- Dianne Price
Abercarn: Two seats.
- Denver Preece
- Andy Whitcombe
Argoed: One seat.
- Walter Henry Edgar Williams
Bedwas and Trethomas: Three seats.
- Liz Aldworth
- Lisa Phipps
- Jill Winslade
Blackwood: Three seats.
- Dean Jones
- Hero Marsden
Cefn Fforest and Pengam: Three seats.
- Marina Chacon-Dawson
- Teresa Heron
- Shane Williams
Crosskeys: One seat.
- Julian Simmonds
Crumlin: Two seats.
- Carl Thomas
- Kristian Woodland
Darran Valley: One seat.
- Robert Edward Chapman
Gilfach: One seat.
- Carol Julia Andrews
Hengoed: Two seats.
- Tracey Rowlands
- Rhiannon Stone
Llanbradach: Two seats.
- Adam Birkinshaw-Bird
- Rhydian Dafydd Birkenshaw-Bird
Machen and Rudry: Two seats.
- Chris Morgan
- Amanda McConnell
Maesycwmmer: One seat.
- Jo Rao
Morgan Jones: Three seats.
- Anne Broughton-Petit
- Shayne Cook
- Jamie Pritchard
Moriah and Pontlottyn: Two seats.
- David Harse
- Mansel Powell
Nelson: Two seats.
- Brenda Miles
- Sean Morgan
New Tredegar: Two seats.
- Mark Anthony Evans
- Eluned Stenner
Newbridge: Three seats.
- Adrian Hussey
- Leeroy Jeremiah
- Gary Johnsont
Penmaen: Two seats.
- Jim Sadler
- Roy Saralis
Penyrheol: Four seats.
- Phil Rosser
Pontllanfraith: Three seats.
- Mike Adams
- Pat Cook
- Colin John Gordon
Risca East: Three seats.
- Nigel George
- Arianna Leonard
- Philippa Leonard
Risca West: Two seats.
- Ceri Wright
St. Cattwg: Three seats.
- Carmen Marie Bezzina
- Ann Gair
- John Tully Toner
St. Martins: Three seats.
- Cath Lewis
Twyn Carno: One seat.
- Carl Cuss
Van: Two seats.
- Christine Forehead
- Elaine Forehead
Ynysddu: Two seats.
- Philippa Marsden
- Phoebe Marsden
Ystrad Mynach: Two seats.
- Matthew Cook
This is part of a series of articles profiling parties standing in Gwent's council areas in next month's elections.
