FAMOUS faces have shown support to a family who have begun a 200-mile walk today - April 20.

Pia Eaves (formerly Armelin) grew up in Barry, where she met her childhood sweetheart Simon Eaves who she later married and had two daughters – Rhiannon and Emilia – with.

The family were left heartbroken when Mrs Eaves died with pancreatic cancer, aged 54, in September 2021 and are now trying to raise £100,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK in her memory.

Today, April 20, a team – made up of Mr Eaves and his brother Kevin, Rhiannon (now 21), Emilia (now 18), Mrs Eaves’ best friend Donna Bliss, and Mrs Eaves’ sister Paolo Matthews – began a 12-day, 200-mile journey from Essex to Barry Island in Pia Eaves’ memory.

The walk was inspired by Gavin and Stacey – the starting point in Essex is the home of the characters Gavin and Smithy in the series, and the finish line is Marco’s Café, on Barry Island, which features heavily on the show.

The show was a source of comfort for Mrs Eaves’ while she battled the “brutal” disease and actors from the show have given their support to Walk for Pia.

The most recent was Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa, who said: “It’s an incredible thing these people are doing and – let’s be honest – in this day and age we need incredible people to do incredible things.”

Steffan Rhodri, who plays Dave Coaches, wished walkers “all the best on their special fantastic walk” and encouraged people to donate to this “fantastic cause”. He said he will show them around Barry and buy them a bag of chips and ice cream when they arrive at Barry

And Mathew Horne – who plays Gavin - wished the walkers “lots of love and luck” and said they are doing a “wonderful thing for a wonderful cause.”

The walkers should arrive to Barry Island on May 1 – Mrs Eaves’ birthday and wedding anniversary.

People can donate at www.walkforpia.co.uk and follow the challenge on Facebook @walkforpia